Inmate serving life for murder dies in prison

An inmate serving life for homicide/murder died Monday evening at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

80-year-old David W. Parvin was convicted of murder/homicide in Monroe County, with one conviction overturned on appeal before the Mississippi State Supreme Court. He was tried, found guilty again, and sentenced to life on Mar. 10, 2014. The Mississippi Court of Appeals later affirmed his conviction and sentence.

Foul play is not suspected in Parvin’s death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.