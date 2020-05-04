Inmate serving time for capital murder dies in hospital

An inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville early Monday morning.

Darryl J. Swanier, 58, was serving life sentences for two separate capital murder convictions in different counties.

Swainer was first convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced June 24, 1982. He was sentenced in the second murder case August 27, 2002, in Marshall County.

No foul play is suspected in Swainer’s death. He had been hospitalized at the prison hospital for several days before being moved to Delta Regional Saturday.

The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy.

Swainer was first convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced June 24, 1982. He was sentenced in the second murder case August 27, 2002, in Marshall County.

No foul play is suspected in Swainer’s death. He had been hospitalized at the prison hospital for several days before being moved to Delta Regional Saturday.

The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy.