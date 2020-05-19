Interim Police Chief discusses his vision for Meridian

In the city council meeting Tuesday evening, Interim police chief Charles Coleman spoke on the general direction in which the police department is going.

He also said they are in the process of installing new camera systems around the city. This along with the current 9PM curfew in place here in the city should help reduce crime overall, especially at nighttime. He also said he's evaluating the police department itself.

“I have to come in and assess the police department to find out where our strengths and weakness are. After we’ve assessed the department, we’ll make the necessary changes after I evaluate the employees and see where we can utilize the employees best" said Coleman.

The city council also voted to reschedule the Ward 2 election for June 23rd.