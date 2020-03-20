Isolated severe storm can't be ruled out Friday

A cold front will move across our area on Friday and bring with it a good chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds and large hail as the two threats. These storms will not pose a tornado threat. Temperatures will climb to around 80 before the front moves through and quickly knocks down those temperatures.

We'll drop into the mid-50s by Saturday morning and the rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s. The forecast models have trended much warmer than originally thought for Sunday, as highs are now expected to climb into the mid-60s with morning lows in the low-50s. We'll see periods of rain on our Sunday, especially during the morning hours.

Scattered showers will be with us on Monday as temperatures continue to warm. Highs on Monday will be in the low-70s. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and highs in the upper-70s. 80s for highs will return by Wednesday and Thursday, and we look to get as warm as 85 degrees by Thursday afternoon. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. Thursday looks to be dry entirely.