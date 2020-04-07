Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We'll see periods of rain and storms on our Tuesday, with rain chances increasing into the late morning and afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds up to 60 mph is the primary threat, but large hail up to the size of a quarter cannot be ruled out. The tornado threat is not zero, but it will be quite low so tornadoes will not be a cause for concern for our Tuesday. The main time frame for severe storms will be between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temperatures today will climb to around 80 degrees.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of isolated showers. We'll see a chance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures stay above average. A cold front will move through our area late on Thursday and will usher in cooler air. Morning lows by Friday will be in the upper-40s. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the upper-60s. There will be a chance of isolated showers, but most of the day will be dry.

We'll see scattered showers on Saturday as a storm system develops to our west. Temperatures by sunrise on Saturday will be in the low-40s, with afternoon highs in the low-70s. Rain chances and intensity will pick up Saturday night into Sunday as a strong storm system moves across the area. At this point, this disturbance looks to bring more of a flash flooding threat than a severe threat, but we'll continue to keep an eye on this. A stray shower will be possible on Monday, otherwise we look to dry out with afternoon highs around 70 degrees.