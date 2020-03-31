Isolated severe storm possible Tuesday morning

Happy Tuesday! We are watching a cold front that will move through our area this morning for the possibility of an isolated strong to severe storm. A line of storms will move through our area between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. from west to east. As with any line of storms, damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat, but large hail and perhaps a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. After the storms exit our area, we'll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will peak in the late morning hours today as we look to climb up to 70 degrees by then. It will also be windy today with winds at 10 to 20 mph.

We'll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs right around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase a bit heading into Thursday as morning lows stay in the mid-40s and afternoon highs stay in the low-70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies by Friday with highs returning to the upper-70s. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday, but most of the day will be dry.

We'll see scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. We'll warm back up into the low-80s by Sunday under partly cloudy skies. We also look to see a chance of isolated showers on our Sunday. Rain chances will increase on Monday as a disturbance moves across our area. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact severe weather threat, if any for our Monday, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. Temperatures on Monday will begin in the low-60s with highs in the upper-70s.