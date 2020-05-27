Isolated severe storm possible Wednesday and Thursday

Happy Wednesday! We are tracking some heavier showers moving across our area early this morning, so be sure to bring the rain gear if you have to head out and about this morning. Coverage of showers and storms will increase heading into the afternoon. An isolated severe storm will be possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the primary threat. Quarter-sized hail cannot entirely be ruled out, but seeing that will be unlikely. Highs on our Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid-80s.

We'll see a chance of stray showers tonight, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with Thursday morning lows in the mid-60s. We'll see another chance of isolated severe storms on Thursday, with damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail as the two threats. Tornadoes are unlikely. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s. We'll see another round of scattered showers and storms on Friday as highs stay in the mid-80s. A cold front will move through Saturday and bring with it a chance of isolated showers and storms.

The frontal passage will lead to cooler mornings and more comfortable days overall as we close out the weekend and begin the next work week. Morning lows Sunday and Monday will be in the low-60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm chances will possibly return as early as Tuesday. High temperatures will also return to the upper-80s and may even reach 90 degrees for many of us under partly cloudy skies. The humidity factor will be beginning to build back in by Tuesday.