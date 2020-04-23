Isolated severe storm possible later today

The first round of severe weather ended around sunrise this morning. A warm and unstable air mass will continue moving north and overspread our area as we head throughout the morning.

Starting as early as 11 a.m., a few showers and heavier thunderstorms will begin to fire up. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Tornadoes will also be possible.

The storms will exit our area between 3 and 4 p.m., so be sure to stay weather aware until then. We are not expected severe weather to be as widespread as what we saw this morning.