Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms made for a soggy Tuesday for some of us, but there were dry areas, too. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday. They will be even fewer than what we saw on Tuesday.

STORM TIMING

Storms will increase between 3 PM and 6 PM. They will end between 6 PM and 8 PM. It may be that areas along and north of Highway 16, which runs from Carthage to Philadelphia to DeKalb to Scooba, are most favored for the storms, which will track into West Alabama toward Highway 80, around Livingston and Demopolis, through 8 PM. Areas south of Highway 16 may be mostly dry, though it is possible for the focus of storms to shift a little farther south.

SEVERE THREAT AND IMPACT

The few storms that develop can be severe. They can bring large hail and damaging wind gusts. Most of us won't be impacted at all by storms, but those that form can pack a punch. Rain will not even be widespread. It will be limited to those few thunderstorms that develop.

AWAY FROM THE STORMS...

Away from the storms, our Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. The day will start near 70 degrees and warm into the mid-to-upper 80s in the afternoon. Thunderstorms can bring a quick 10-15 degrees of cooling if you're near one.