Isolated showers and patchy fog possible tonight

Isolated showers will be possible tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-50s and low-60s by sunrise Tuesday morning. Patchy fog may also develop between midnight tonight and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, so you may need to leave some extra time to get to your destination. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into our Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low-80s. Isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday, but most of the day will dry. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers on Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the next seven as highs are expected to climb into the mid-80s. The best chance of seeing rain this week will be on Friday as a cold front moves on through. We'll see periods of rain and storms on Friday with highs in the upper-70s. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time thanks to a weak dynamic environment on Friday, but we'll continue to watch for model trends.

We'll see much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend behind Friday's cold frontal passage. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-60s, morning lows on Sunday will be in the upper-40s, and afternoon highs on Sunday will only be in the upper-50s to low-60s. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Saturday, with a slightly better chance of seeing rain heading into Sunday. We'll see scattered showers on Monday as highs return to the mid-60s.