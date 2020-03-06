Ivey establishes Coronavirus Task Force

Gov. Kay Ivey Friday announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force made up of cabinet and state agency officials, as well as disease specialists. She said she did so in an abundance of caution. The task force also held its initial discussion Friday morning.

“While there are no known cases in Alabama, I have gathered the experts in an effort to be as prepared as possible should the Coronavirus affect Alabama,” said Ivey. “The safety of Alabamians is paramount, and we will do everything we can to limit exposure to this illness."

The task force will discuss any developments and precautions on a routine basis and will make recommendations to the governor as necessary.

Ivey designated Dr. Scott Harris to serve as chair of the task force and to lead any public announcements and directives.

The members are as follows:

• Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health (Chair)

• Governor Kay Ivey

• Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth

• President Pro Tempore Del Marsh

• Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon

• Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed

• House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter

• Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton

• House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels

• Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, UAB School of Medicine

• Dr. John Vande Waa, Infectious Disease Specialist, University of South Alabama School of Medicine

• Dr. Don Williamson, President/ CEO, Alabama Hospital Association

• Brandon Farmer, President/ CEO, Alabama Nursing Home Association

• Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent, Alabama State Department of Education

• Brian Hastings, Director, Alabama Emergency Management Agency

• Hal Taylor, Secretary, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

• Greg Canfield, Secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce

• Commissioner Nancy Buckner, Alabama Department of Human Resources

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued guidance to hospitals and healthcare centers regarding testing for the virus and encourages Alabamians to take the standard protocol for cold and flu season.

