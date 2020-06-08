Jawon Ramsey makes initial court appearance

29-year-old Jawon Ramsey made his initial appearance before Meridian Municipal Judge Robbie Jones in court Monday.

Ramsey is alleged to have shot a female eight times and a male two times in an incident on Paulding Street last month. He also faces a separate armed robbery charge.

"As always we give them an opportunity to express themselves whether we think it's appropriate or not.," said Judge Jones.

"Then I went through his initial appearance and gave him his constitutional protections so he would be advised of that. After he talks to his attorney which he did before we came in here. He'll make a decision about a preliminary hearing which we'll conduct within 14 days."

Ramsey is not eligible for bond since he is in violation of parole.