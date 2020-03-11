Job fair to be held Thursday in Demopolis for Black Belt region residents

An opportunity for job seekers to meet with businesses and industry leaders in the Black Belt region of Alabama is being held Thursday.

“If you’re in a place where you feel like you’re stuck, you are in a rut, you can’t get by, it feels like you can’t make ends meet on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, this job fair is going to be just for you,” says Tammi Holley, the coordinator for the Black Belt Workforce Center.

The event will be held at the Christian Chapel Family Life Center in Demopolis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to this event, I hope that everyone that’s looking for a job, everyone that needs assistance, feels like they’re stuck, don’t sit at home,” Holley says. “This a perfect opportunity for you to get out, for you to make a difference, whether you’re coming to assist a friend, you know, for moral support, or whether you’re coming to find information out for someone or for a family who can’t attend the event.”

Organizers of the event say you must come to the event in business attire.

“You want people to see you, see you before they hear you,” Holley says. “When they see you, you want to be able to show that example, ‘I’m that person that needs to be hired.’”

The job fair will be free and open to the public with no pre-registration required. There will also be people at the event to help job seekers

“We do have some that may be hiring on the spot, I have one company that will be hiring over the next several months, and they’re looking to fill roughly 125 positions,” Holley says.

Industry partners with event include the Demopolis Police Department, Foster Farms, the Westervelt Company, and Wallace Community College.

