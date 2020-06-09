John Griffith returns to Meridian Police Department

John Griffith will be returning to the Meridian Police Department following a three week suspension with pay.

Chief Charles Coleman says Griffith, who has been with the department nearly 25 years, will not return to his role as captain.

“He will be serving in the rank of lieutenant. We have not determined what division he will be in. We are working on that now,” Coleman says.

The exact details into why Griffith was suspended were never made public. Coleman said Griffith did not properly supervise officers under his authority.

