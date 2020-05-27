Judge: MSDH must release information about COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes

A judge says the Mississippi State Health Department must respond to a newspaper’s public records request about long-term care facilities with outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Tiffany Grove has granted an emergency injunction in favor of the Pine Belt News.

The newspaper requested the names of Forrest County nursing homes where at least one case of COVID-19 had been found. It sued MSDH on May 12, saying a department spokeswoman failed to give a reason for withholding the information.

Grove says the department has seven days to provide the information the newspaper requested or cite an exemption for withholding it.