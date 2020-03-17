Judge Smith's shooting incident causes surveillance concerns

In response to the shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith, local officials are planning to increase the number of surveillance cameras in the city of Meridian.

There are a few surveillance cameras located at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and around downtown, but there aren't any cameras in the immediate area where the judge was shot.

Mayor Percy Bland says the city needs to buy additional cameras and is partnering with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department to come up with a plan to make the area safer.

"I am always for security. Whatever we can do to improve it, I'm for it," said Interim Police Chief Lewis Robbins.

"Whatever we can do from a safety standpoint with the security camera, we want to do that. Going forward, we want those people in those buildings and those citizens that conduct their business to feel comfortable," said Bland.

There's no timetable on when the new cameras will be purchased or installed, but the mayor says a plan is in the works.