Loved ones celebrate the 35th birthday of Julius Tadarius Jones

Julius Tadarius Jones went missing in August 2011, and his loved ones continue to celebrate his life every May 5, his birthday.

“We continue his birthday to let people know that we still love Tadarius, and he may be looking and watching and he may have a memory of, ‘this is family,’ says Tadarius’s mother Tabitha. “So we just try to keep it going in honor of him.”

Tuesday is Tadarius’s 35th birthday. Tabitha says she keeps his car in the backyard to see if someone may have a memory of what has happened to her son.

“And I just believe in God that something will strike someone, a memory, to let us know what has happened to Tadarius,” Tabitha says. “We love Tadarius, and we appreciate the community and the Meridian Police Department, and we just thank everybody. We just want some answers, we need some answers.”

Tabitha founded an organization called the Life & Love Missing Persons Support Group, which aims to help families dealing with similar tragedies.

“I’m here to help other parents of unexpected tragedies, like myself,” Tabitha explains. “And so all we do is just help them in any way we can.”

If you would like to find out more information about Life & Love Missing Persons Support Group, you can call 601-880-9578.

