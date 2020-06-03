June 2, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

DANITA ROBERTS, 1997

626 21ST ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DORLISEYA ROBERTS, 2001

2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

EDDIE STEWART, 1989

3516 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KALIAH CHATMAN, 1992

8325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR LOT 39 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANMARCOS HOUSTON, 1992

602 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

FIGHTING IN PUBLIC

ROBERT REED, 1994

927 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

PENNY TESTERMAN, 1989

12081 ROAD 325 UNION, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ROBERT FLUKER, 1980

1114 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

INDECENT EXPOSURE; PUBLIC DRUNK; SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONIE WILLIAMS, 1987

2028 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

MARCUS SEARS, 1982

910 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING

JOQUNDRE A HERLONG, 1998

13435 WARREN DR GULFPORT, MS

FLEEING OR ELUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT

TANELIUS BURKS, 2002

548 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MS

CAPITAL MURDER

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:39 AM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:22 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:46 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:20 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 38th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.