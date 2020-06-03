June 2, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
DANITA ROBERTS, 1997
626 21ST ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DORLISEYA ROBERTS, 2001
2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
EDDIE STEWART, 1989
3516 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KALIAH CHATMAN, 1992
8325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR LOT 39 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANMARCOS HOUSTON, 1992
602 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
ROBERT REED, 1994
927 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
PENNY TESTERMAN, 1989
12081 ROAD 325 UNION, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ROBERT FLUKER, 1980
1114 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
INDECENT EXPOSURE; PUBLIC DRUNK; SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONIE WILLIAMS, 1987
2028 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
MARCUS SEARS, 1982
910 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING
JOQUNDRE A HERLONG, 1998
13435 WARREN DR GULFPORT, MS
FLEEING OR ELUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT
TANELIUS BURKS, 2002
548 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MS
CAPITAL MURDER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:39 AM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:22 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:46 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:20 PM on June 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 38th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.