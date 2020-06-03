June 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JAMES BURRELL, 1982

3537 5TH AVE ST PETERSBURG, FL

TRESPASSING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

FREDRICK COCKRELL, 1981

2101 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KENDRICK MARTIN, 2001

2713 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; PETIT LARCENY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:25 PM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:20 AM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:43 AM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.