June 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JAMES BURRELL, 1982
3537 5TH AVE ST PETERSBURG, FL
TRESPASSING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
FREDRICK COCKRELL, 1981
2101 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KENDRICK MARTIN, 2001
2713 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; PETIT LARCENY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:25 PM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:20 AM on June 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:43 AM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.