June 4, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
TASCHA GORDON, 1981
6141 CRICKET RD MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JATONNIE M EPHRIM, 1997
12008 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JOHNATHAN PRICE, 1978
15162 HWY 15S DECATUR, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS R SEBRING, 1967
236 WAINWRIGHT ST STONEWALL, MS
DUI
ADAM WATSON, 1997
1125 SOUTH HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
LADERRICK RENCHER, 1975
3717 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DEMARCUS THOMPSON, 1990
2293 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
KENDRICK D MARTIN, 2001
3716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY; HOME INVASION; BREAKING AND ENTERING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:43 PM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:54 AM on June 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
At 3:41 PM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.