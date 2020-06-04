June 4, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

TASCHA GORDON, 1981

6141 CRICKET RD MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JATONNIE M EPHRIM, 1997

12008 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JOHNATHAN PRICE, 1978

15162 HWY 15S DECATUR, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS R SEBRING, 1967

236 WAINWRIGHT ST STONEWALL, MS

DUI

ADAM WATSON, 1997

1125 SOUTH HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

LADERRICK RENCHER, 1975

3717 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DEMARCUS THOMPSON, 1990

2293 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

KENDRICK D MARTIN, 2001

3716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY; HOME INVASION; BREAKING AND ENTERING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to June 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:43 PM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:54 AM on June 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

At 3:41 PM on June 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.