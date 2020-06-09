June cold front to bring cooler, drier weather

Showers and thunderstorms will increase early Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will clear the atmosphere of abundant humidity, and we will take a break from even those pop-up showers and thunderstorms for a while.

CHANGES ON THE WAY

The low pressure circulation that was Tropical Storm Cristobal is still swirling over Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin this evening. It it approaches Canada, some cooler air is getting wrapped into the circulation from the north, and it is getting shoved southward around the circulation. The leading edge of that cooler air on the move is a cold front, and it's going to bring some stark changes to our weather - humidity will drop, temperatures will drop, and rain will go away for the better part of the next week.

OUR NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and heavy thunderstorms this evening will fade to an end through about 10 PM as temperatures drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have a dry period through the night, but showers and thunderstorms will increase as a cold front approaches between 4 AM and 6 AM. A line of showers with a few thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area through about 10 AM. The last of those showers will exit before noon. We'll reach a high of 91 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity will help the air feel less heavy. Lower humidity also allows faster changes in temperatures, so nights will cool faster and days will warm faster. Our low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday through Monday. Afternoon highs will still be in the mid-to-upper 80s, though 90s will be back by Monday and Tuesday of next week.