Kelly appointed Meridian's CAO

Mayor Percy Bland nominated and the city council Tuesday approved the appointment of Eddie Kelly to be the city's chief administrative officer.

Eddie Kelly (Source: WTOK-TV)

Kelly was Mississippi Power Company's division manager in Meridian until he retired a couple of years ago.

Kelly says he'd like to see a more open environment of communication when it comes to priorities for changes in the city and that he plans to lead with integrity and get to know the community.

"I'm excited to be back. This is a place where I spent a lot of time working in the community in my prior position as the director of the Mississippi Power Company here. So I'm just excited to be back,” says Kelly.

Former CAO, Richie McAlister, was recently fired by the mayor.