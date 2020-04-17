LCSD superintendent discusses graduation and distance learning

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said graduation will happen this year unless the state is guided otherwise by the governor. If it’s determined later that graduation can’t be held, Cain said the district has already started looking at alternative plans.

Valedictorians and salutatorians were chosen from the third nine weeks averages. Cain said students who were passing before the school closure will pass for the school year and says no new material will be given to students while they’re at home.

“We wanted to provide our students an opportunity to go back and review some of those areas that our teachers feel are important and cut down on any anxiety that could be created with trying to send work home at this time,” said Cain.

Cain said students who weren’t passing before the school shut down will have an opportunity to improve their grades.