LCSD holds board meeting to discuss next steps amid Coronavirus

Kids across the state are getting a little extra time for spring break after the Coronavirus outbreak in Mississippi.

All public school districts in East Mississippi are closed this week. Ten cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed in the state, however, as of now, no cases have been reported in Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County School District held a board meeting Monday morning to discuss next steps moving forward. As of now school is set to resume on March 23rd, but the district is still following several guidelines and precautions suggested by the CDC.

“We’re coming in, doing extensive cleaning, sanitizing all of our locations, businesses, buses, and things of that nature. So when our students do return, they’re going to come back to a clean, sterile, environment. They won’t have to worry about any types of viruses that may be luring around,” says LCSD Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

The board also altered a few policies to help ease attendance issues in the future. If a student or faculty feels ill, the board says they’d rather those individuals stay home. They won’t be penalized for those absences.

The district is also following the CDC’s recommendation of a 14 day quarantine for those that have been out of the country or cruise vacations once they return to the states.

