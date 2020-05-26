LCSD investigates recent shootings

Sheriff's deputies in Lauderdale County are investigating two shootings that happened over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Deputies responded to a call on Poplar Ridge Drive Monday morning and found a victim that had been struck by multiple shotgun pellets.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the shooting involved two people who lived at the residence who were in an ongoing dispute. The victim was treated on scene and left.

Deputies also responded to a shooting on Saturday. A woman called 911 and accused her partner of firing shots at a car near Highway 11 and 80 East and Russell Mt Gilead Road. Deputies questioned the suspect and took statements.

“Many times they think automatically someone should be arrested, we first have to prove what happened,” said Calhoun. “All the criteria have to be met in terms of elements of a crime, so investigators are looking at both of these cases and will make determinations about whether or not someone should be charged.”

The case is under review. Calhoun says charges will be filed, if appropriate.