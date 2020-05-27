LCSD makes gun trafficking arrest at a Meridian motel

A bizarre arrest this morning in Meridian after deputies from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department were called to an area motel.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the department got a call Wednesday morning to the Astro Motel on Frontage Road.

There they found Caitlin Roe of Sumter, South Carolina and Poncy Davis of Meridian, who are now behind bars.

According to Calhoun, Roe had been stealing guns, jewelry, and other valuables from someone close to her, and pawning the items here locally since December.

Davis is suspected to be Roe’s boyfriend and allegedly was also involved in the theft.

He’s charge with one count of burglary and a misdemeanor of stolen property.

Roe is charged with 11 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts on stolen property, grand larceny, and gun trafficking.

