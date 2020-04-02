LCSD's distance learning initiative kicks off

Administrators practiced social distancing as part of the Lauderdale County School District's Distance Learning Initiative Kickoff Wednesday

.

The plan is called “HEROES”. It's designed to provide distance learning opportunities for students. As part of the effort, parents picked up packets for students on each of the district's 12 campuses. Teachers said this is a good way for students' brains to stay in tip-top shape while out of school.

“We don't want them to get behind. We don't want them to be stress either,” said Principal Brittany Chaney of Southeast Middle School. “We want it to be a balance. So we think these packets will have some enrichment activities to help them. While also not stressing them out and making them feel like they can't do it.”

Those who missed Wednesday's kickoff may contact their child's school to make arrangements.

