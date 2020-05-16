LEMA distributes 15,000 face masks to the public

Lauderdale County has partnered with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to distribute over 10,000 face masks to the citizens of Meridian.

Hundreds of cars brought traffic to a near standstill Saturday morning at the Tommy Dulaney center all for one good reason.

“We would have given out 15,000 reusable and washable facemask to Lauderdale County,” said LEMA director Odie Barrett.

LEMA distributed 5,000 face masks at three locations in the Queen City including the Tommy Dulaney center at MCC, the Meridian Little Theatre and at the downtown LEMA office.

“It was nice to see everybody coming out and getting this mask. We had originally told everybody that we will be giving out 10 masks per household but with the number of people that have shown up, we cut that down to four per household. Our goal is to get these masks to as many families in Lauderdale County as we can,” Barrett.

LEMA director Odie Barrett said his team planned to set up the event at the Dulaney Center at 8:30 am but was beaten by a crowd of cars that had local law enforcement out to direct the mayhem.

“When we got here, the entire parking lot was full. To see this many people show up, it was very overwhelming but I’m very proud that everybody turned out to get these masks,” said Barrett.

Barrett said this is part of the city’s strategy to protect people from COVID-19.

“The governor last week put out a statement saying anybody that goes inside a public building should wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, and you can go in to buy one, where will you go to get one? We stepped up to take care of our county and to make sure that our county residents are safe with these masks,” said Barrett.

Barrett said within 2 hours of the event his team distributed 15,000 face masks to Lauderdale County residents.

Organizers said they plan on doing this again in the future as they have already placed an order of 20,000 more masks.