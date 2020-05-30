LEMA distributes over 28,000 face mask to Lauderdale County residents

Local fire departments, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, and some volunteers spent Saturday morning distributing over 28,000 reusable face masks to residents of Lauderdale County.

LEMA distributed about 4,000 face masks at 8 different locations throughout the Queen City including Oakland Heights School, Crestwood School, the Velma Young Community Center, and the Frank Cochran Center.

Each vehicle that came to the distribution was allowed up to four masks. Chief Ora Smith with the Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department said their mission was to give as many masks out as possible.

"Everyone that is behind me represents multiple departments from the Lauderdale County fire service and we're asking that you wear a mask not only for yourself but be respectful of others. We do have people that are asymptomatic, you don't show any symptoms nor signs. If you will just wear a mask, that will keep the spread of this virus down to a bare minimum. If not a spread at all," said Smith.

“As long as I can continue to get my hands on some masks, we will continue to push them out to our public. We want everybody in Lauderdale County to have access to these masks to keep themselves and their family’s safe during this COVID-19 pandemic," said LEMA director Odie Barrett.

Barrett also encourages residents to download their Nixle app to stay up to date on mask giveaway events.