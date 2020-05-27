LEMA to give out more face masks

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has once again sent face masks to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.

After giving out 5,000 masks nearly two weeks ago, this time LEMA will be giving out around 25,000 masks. They will be given out this Saturday from 9 a.m. until they run out, or, until noon. Each vehicle is allowed four masks. Some are N-95’s and others are cloth.

The pickup sites will be at Oakland Heights School, Crestwood School, Velma Young Community Center, Frank Cochran Center, Southeast High School, West Lauderdale Elementary, Northeast Middle School, and the Clarkdale Attendance Center. “The most important thing is getting as many masks out and on faces as possible. I think we all are learning that the wearing of a mask is helping us to prevent the spread,” said City of Meridian’s Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens.

LEMA will be sending out specifics about the routes at each station tomorrow through their notification service. To sign up for their notifications: text your zip code to 888-777. They will be placing orders weekly, but they are unsure when the next shipment will be.