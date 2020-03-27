LEMA to open first drive-thru coronavirus testing site

Lauderdale County Emergency Management says it's working with Rush and Anderson hospitals to setup a drive-thru testing site. LEMA was planning to make an announcement Friday.

With ten cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, LEMA director, Odie Barrett, says the site is expected to open next week. Barrett says they are also receiving testing kits to be used for the drive-thru.

"We are working on a single call center. You'll be in contact with multiple physicians at that number. You have to call that number and talk to that physician to get a case number after being screened. You'll then be able to come out to our mobile test site. You'll get the test you need. It's to keep people away from the hospital. We want to keep everybody at home if possible," said Barrett.

An exact location hasn't been determined.