La-Z-Boy closing Newton plant permanently

Effective immediately, La-Z-Boy is closing its Newton, Miss., plant, which has been open for 60 years.

The company made the announcement Thursday. Since layoffs were announced in March, La-Z-Boy had helped the community by making face masks. But it says the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its bottom line and

the realignment is necessary to survive.

Effective immediately, the company is reducing its global workforce by about 10%, or approximately 850 employees, across its manufacturing, retail and corporate locations, including the closure of its upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton. Newton employed about 300 people.

Production will be shifted to available capacity at the company’s Dayton, Tenn., Neosho, Mo., and Siloam Springs, Ark., plants.