Lack of funding prevents counties from having storm shelters

The closest Mississippi public storm shelter to Meridian is 55 miles away in the city of Louisville. There are also shelters available in West Alabama, including locations in Sumter and Choctaw counties. The fact that Lauderdale County doesn't have a shelter is a serious concern, especially after the deadly tornado outbreaks this month.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said lack of funding and shelter management are issues.

“If you build one and you only build one for 10,000 people, who’s going to pick and choose the 10,000 that go inside?" said Barrett. "We’re actually looking at hopefully getting something from FEMA where people can go out and purchase their own storm shelter at their house and get a reimbursement."

There’s also not a public shelter available in Clarke County where at least nine tornadoes have touched down within the last year. Like Barrett, EMA Director Eddie Ivy said funding a community shelter is not easy.

"A community safe room is between three and four million, the county is exploring funding opportunities for being able to build a community safe room but as of now we don't have the funding to do that yet,” said Ivy.

District 33 Senator Jeff Tate realizes this a problem and says he's looking at ideas.

"What I would like to see is possibly the state or our federal government look at some tax incentives, some tax rebates, for those who may have some storm shelters in place at their private residence,” said Tate. “I know that in the upcoming days I’ll be in talks with our local delegation on the federal level to see if something can be done about that."

Tate is looking at all options.

"I would definitely look into trying to help our counties to be able to get some type of funding to be able to do something like this, I think that one per county may just be too small because of the traveling that would have to go on,” said Tate. “There needs to be a place for these people to take refuge."

If the federal government can help fund the shelters, local businesses that sell storm-ready shelters like Patrick Allen Companies could see an influx of customers.

“After a deadly tornado, it always gets really busy during that time," said Allen. "From a couple of calls a week to 50 to 100 calls a day right after the tornadoes, that's typical.”

Storm team 11 Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers said just last year, Mississippi had 115 tornadoes, that's the highest number the state has ever seen in one year. That data alone suggests building community storm shelters in our area would be a wise investment.