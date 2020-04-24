Lake Shore Studios has made thousands of masks and face shields

A local manufacturing company is continuing to make personal protective equipment to help hospitals and other organizations during the pandemic.

Last month we told you about how Lake Shore Studios is making masks and face shields and they have made significant progress since then. Employees have made over 1,000 face shields and between 6,000 and 7,000 masks. The company is making all this PPE on top of their normal products.

“We’ve been staying pretty busy with [our normal business] too, so we’re just finding time,” says John Rea, with Lake Shore Studios. “When some of the people don’t have anything to do, they go straight to masks or face shields, and we’ve worked a little overtime too to try to keep up with the demand on the masks.”

Company leaders say their main focus is getting the PPE to hospitals, but other businesses have ordered them as well.

