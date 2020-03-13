Lamar students to return to school Mar. 17

Lamar School students will return to class Tuesday, Mar. 17. Monday is a professional development day for all faculty and staff.

Lamar's administration and board of trustees say they continue to closely monitor concerns about the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

In a news release, Head of School Leigh Ann Ballou said Lamar is prepared to conduct instruction through digital platforms should the need arise.

Students and faculty who meet any of the following criteria are expected to self-quarantine:

* Do not feel well or have a fever and/or respiratory problems

* Have traveled to an area designated as restricted by the CDC within

the last 14 days (China, Iran, Europe)

* Have traveled on a cruise within the last 14 days

* Have been in contact with a person being tested for or diagnosed with

COVID-19