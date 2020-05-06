Large brush fire near Collinsville Wednesday

Low humidity and strong winds combined to create a threat for fire weather on Wednesday. The conditions led to a large brush fire near Collinsville.

Smoke filled the air off Rocky Ridge Road after a brush fire began around lunchtime Wednesday and quickly spread to about 50 acres.

Newscenter 11 was on the scene as first responders were putting out the flames and trying to control the spread.

County officials and firefighters from Collinsville, Martin and Suqualena responded. No homes were being threatened.

“We believe that [the fire] started from a brush pile that was wanting to burn off some excess rubble, and just with this high wind and the amount of dryness that we have, it just didn’t take long at all for it to spread,” said Odie Barrett, the Lauderdale County EMA director.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Make sure to properly dispose of cigarettes and do not perform outdoor burns.

