Hundreds of coronavirus testing kits will be shipped to Meridian

Hundreds of coronavirus test kits have been ordered and will be shipped to both Meridian hospitals.

Both hospitals currently have limited supplies of the kits.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Meridian as of Tuesday, both local leaders are taking a unified front when it comes to keeping the community informed and providing important health and safety information.

This information was released at meeting Tuesday held by the Lauderdale County Emergency Planning Committee.

Both Lauderdale County and Meridian Public Schools were in attendance, as well as leaders with the City of Meridian, Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, law enforcement and first responders, teams from both Rush and Anderson hospitals, and the Mississippi Department of Health. The group talked about a plan for a testing site and protocol for testing if a case is found.

"We are not planning on having a testing site at this time but we do have plans if the need comes up. Where we can have one, how we'd put it together. The National Guard would help man that, and help facilitate getting that set up, and that's the only reason they're activated,” said Lauderdale County EMA Director, Odie Barrett.

Officials stressed the importance of taking the virus seriously and following suggestions from the CDC, such as isolation and sanitation practices regularly.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fred Duggan of Rush Health Systems said it’s also important to stay away from hospitals and clinics at this time.

"The safest thing is to stay away from the hospital. There's no treatment for this disease. If you have fever symptoms, you can call your provider and see if you need any further care, if not it's best to stay away from the clinics and hospitals, we want to keep the spread of this as low as we possibly can,", said Duggan

You can visit healthms.org for all your COVID-19 related questions.

