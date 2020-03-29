Lauderdale County EMA announces drive-thru testing site

Lauderdale County Emergency Management has announced the location for the expected drive-thru testing site.

LEMA director Odie Barrett says the drive thru testing site will open Wednesday morning and will be located near the sears service center at Bonita Lakes Mall.

People that feel they are infected must call the Lauderdale County COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775 to speak with a physician and make an appointment. Anyone that shows up to the testing site without an appointment will "not" be seen or tested.

This testing site is open to Mississippi residents only. There will be signs at the testing site to direct you throughout the process.

