Lauderdale County EMA preparing for severe weather on Sunday

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is preparing for the impacts from severe weather this Sunday.

LEMA director Odie Barrett says LEMA will continue to operate as usual to provide all the necessary information should severe weather strike. If you need to seek shelter from a tornado, your safety from the tornado should override the need to protect yourself from COVID-19.

“If we had a bad storm come through and you needed to get into a safe space, then definitely get in there and take care of yourself,” Barrett says. “So yes, we do still recommend as long as you can stay 6 feet apart, but your personal safety is going to override that [if a tornado threatens you].”

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you must get to the lowest floor and into an interior room of a sturdy structure.

