Lauderdale County Relay for Life postponed

The American Cancer Society is postponing Lauderdale County's Relay for Life, that was to be held Apr. 24.

Based on the CDC’s recommendations and the direction of the local community to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local American Cancer Society made what it called a difficult decision.

ACS says its top priority remains the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and the cancer patients and their loved ones.

Information regarding a new date will be announced at a later time.

