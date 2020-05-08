Lauderdale County School District to have traditional graduations

Lauderdale County School District has scheduled traditional graduation ceremonies for all four of its high schools.

Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain says this decision was made with input from the Class of 2020.

"We believe this will provide our graduating students one last opportunity for normalcy in a year filled with disruption and trepidation," Cain said in a letter to students and parents.

Cain says the administration has been carefully monitoring the recommendations of the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

This is the schedule, with makeup dates, if needed. Each ceremony will be at the football field on each campus:

West Lauderdale, June 22 at 8 p.m. (Makeup July 9 at 8 p.m.)

Northeast Lauderdale, June 23 at 8 p.m. (Makeup July 7 at 8 p.m.)

Clarkdale, June 25 at 8 p.m. (Makeup July 6 at 8 p.m)

Southeast Lauderdale, June 26 at 8 p.m. (Makeup July 10 at 8 p.m.)

For graduating students who have military obligations, separate graduations will be held at each school:

West Lauderdale, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Northeast Lauderdale, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Clarkdale, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Southeast, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Each high school will provide specific details to students closer to the event date to reflect the recommended social distancing guidelines provided by Gov. Reeves, CDC and state health department.