Lauderdale County School District promises seniors a graduation ceremony

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many high school students are returning dresses and suits because their senior graduation ceremony has been canceled. Newscenter 11 spoke with a school district superintendent about plans to keep the tradition alive.

High school graduation is a significant event that helps seniors remember their accomplishments in the past, as well as helping them look forward to their future. The Lauderdale County School District promises seniors will have a graduation ceremony.

“Understand that graduation is a special time for our seniors and our families. We’re going to do everything in our power to make some type of event happen for our students,” said Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Dr. John - Mark Cain.

Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Dr. John - Mark Cain says they are still working on what the event will be and when will it take place, but says they are determined to recognize their seniors.

“We’re definitely committed to having some type of ceremony to recognize our students and their accomplishments over the last 12 years. Will make it a special time for them. I’ve been in conversations with superintendents around the state. We’re all looking at this issue and trying to figure out the best way to make this a reality,” said Cain.

Dr. Cain says the event will follow the recommended CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the students.

“Want this to be a safe event and we want this to be a special event for our students and parents. We know how special it is. We want to honor our kids the best way we can. Once we have the clear, that we can do that, we going to put something together. Will make sure that something happens for these families,” said Cain.

For students across our region, the future of this school year is uncertain. Dr. Cain also says he’s certain that Lauderdale County seniors will be honored.