Lauderdale County Schools extend Spring Break in response to coronavirus

The Lauderdale County School District is extending Spring Break for the week of March 16-20th in response to the coronavirus.

All extracurricular events and practices that week are canceled.

In a press release, the district stated:

"the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We have a responsibility to create a safe and healthy learning environment for them all! Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented situation for our schools, community, state and nation. "