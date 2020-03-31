Lauderdale County Schools to continue meal service

Lauderdale County's school superintendent says the school lunch program meets the 'essential workforce' criteria set forth by the governor. Supplying meals to students will continue and be evaluated weekly.

Dr. John-Mark Cain issued the clarification Tuesday after Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases here.

The free breakfast and lunch for all students and children up to 18 years of age are being served via drive-thru GRAB & GO until further notice. Children do not have to attend an LCSD school.

Per federal regulations, children MUST be present to claim their meal. An ID is not required.

Meals are distributed Monday - Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. via car rider lines at the following sites:

Clarkdale Attendance Center

Northeast Elementary School

Southeast High School

West Lauderdale Middle School

The Lauderdale County School District encourages families to be proactive in the reduction of the COVID-19 Virus. Children should remain in the vehicle. Admittance into the school will not be allowed, and all meals must be consumed off-site.

Each child may receive lunch for immediate consumption, and breakfast is intended for consumption the following day. Food safety guidelines are distributed with each meal.