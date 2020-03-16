Lauderdale County Supervisors shut down County operations for at least two days



The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to close all non-essential facilities and functions the next two days before resuming limited operations on Thursday.

"We just ask for the public's patience and we're trying to keep our employees as safe as possible and just making sure that we can cover all the bases that we need to and to prevent the spread of it, "said Board President Kyle Rutledge.

" I think that's the biggest thing is to flatten that curve out and we're doing our part."

Lauderdale County facilities will be deep cleaned beginning Tuesday morning and continue through Wednesday. Facilities will re-open on Thursday with limited personnel based on the department heads needs.