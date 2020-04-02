Lauderdale County coronavirus update

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County stands at 46 as of Apr. 2, with outbreaks at two local long-term care facilities.

The numbers were reported Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, which issues daily updates.

Neshoba County has two cases with one facility experiencing an outbreak.

Newton, Clarke and Kemper counties each have four coronavirus cases.

Other counties in adjoining counties in the region: Jasper County - 2;

Scott County -13; Wayne - 1; Noxubee - 4; and Winston - 9.

One hundred four new cases were in the state Thursday. There were four new deaths reported as well.

Click the attached link for tips from the Mississippi State Department of health for preventing the spread of COVID-19.