Lauderdale County discusses executive order

In response to the order, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors met to discuss how it will be handled.

The emergency meeting included all essential personnel from county government, mainly department heads.

The determination was made to close almost all county operations besides court, which is following a state mandate, and other necessary offices. Tax collector, tax assessor, road department and others are now closed. The county didn't put any additional restrictions in place. Supervisor Kyle Rutledge says this is a step to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve already been on a limited staffing and scheduling by appointment. Trying to eliminate foot traffic and exposure to our employees. I think we are now down to the bare bones. The courts will stay open, but the annex will be closed. The courthouse will still be open,” Dist. 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge says.

We also talked with Sheriff Billy Sollie on how his department will enforce the new order.

“We have our routine calls for service that will continue to come in to dispatch and given to our deputies. We will not have deputies harassing the public and making traffic stops just because we see someone out. That’s just not going to happen,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says.

The order runs until April 14.

Here's a link to the Lauderdale County website's COVID-19 page: http://www.lauderdalecounty.org/covid-19/