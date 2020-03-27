Lauderdale County government taking coronavirus precautions

Lauderdale County officials are taking extra precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The county is limiting staffing in different departments. Each department head is making decisions on changes so county officials are urging the public to look at the Lauderdale County website before heading to county government buildings.

“Look to the Lauderdale County’s website to check hours and what each department is doing," says District 5 supervisor Kyle Rutledge. "But to enter the courthouse, we have contracted to Metro doing a screening and checking temperatures before anybody is allowed in the building.”

Supervisor Rutledge says the Courthouse is still open as of now.

