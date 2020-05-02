Lauderdale County joins Census weekend blitz

Meridian residents are encouraged by Lauderdale County officials to complete their census form either by mail, on-line, or call in.

In efforts to get all Meridian residents counted in the 2020 census, a social media push is in effect for Saturday and Sunday to encourage people to fill out their census.

The census, which is taken every ten years, is essentially a population count for cities, towns, and communities which decides representation in congress. The census count also determines how the government distributes $675 billion in grants.

Residents may return a census card through the mail, visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 for help.