Lauderdale County students to check out Chromebooks

Lauderdale County students in grades 5-12 will be able to check out Chromebooks to help with distant learning.

Director of Technology Trent Airhart said there will soon be a survey on the district's website where parents can let the district know if their household has internet access and if they’d like to check out a Chromebook. After reserving the number of Chromebooks that were requested through the survey, families will be able to pick it up next Wednesday during the hours that free lunch is provided.

“It's very important that we give our students every opportunity that we can,” said Airhart. “We just felt that during this difficult time when we're having to social distance and be away from schools, providing a device to those that can use it will allow them to have more opportunities than they currently do."

Students who do not have access to internet will continue to learn through instruction packets. The final day to request a Chromebook is Monday.